you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple Launch Event 2019: iPhone 11 aside, Apple is readying a larger MacBook Pro, new iPads and more

The hype of new iPhones often draws attention away from the tons of other hardware that debuts during the event.

Carlsen Martin

As Apple gears up for the reveal of the iPhone 11 series, the entire smartphone world holds its breath in anticipation. But the hype of new iPhones often draws attention away from the tons of other hardware that debuts during the event.

While not as popular as the iPhone, the iPad is an impressive tablet. Apple is expected to bring faster chips and upgraded camera technology to the new iPad. The overall design of the iPad will likely be the same as previous generations. The Cupertino-based company is also expected to bring an entry-level iPad with a large screen for students.

Apart from the iPhone and iPad, the Apple Watch is likely to get a major upgrade. Most changes coming to the Apple Watch may have little to do with hardware and will heavily focus on software, in particular, watchOS 6.

Close

New Airpods with noise cancellation and water-resistance are also expected to join Apple's big hardware reveal. They will likely be more expensive than the entry-level Airpods released earlier this year. Apple could also provide some insight on an entry-level HomePod that is slated to arrive sometime next year.

Apple's top-of-the-line MacBook Pro could also get a refresh. The new MacBook Pro will be the first to feature a 16-inch screen. The new laptop would be Apple's largest MacBook Pro since 2012 (When the 17-inch MacBook Pro was discontinued).

Apple is also expected to launch the previously announced Mac Pro desktop and 32-inch XDR Pro Display, which supports 6K resolution with up to 1,600 nits of brightness.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 10:06 pm

tags #Apple #laptops #smartphones #video

