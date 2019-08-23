3-Point Analysis | Rupee at its lowest since December 2018

Sakshi Batra does 3-Point Analysis of the rupee’s fall and how investors can benefit from this downslide of the Indian currency.
The rupee is trading at its lowest since December 2018 at around Rs 71.91 against the dollar. The currency is down 3.9 percent in 2019 while it’s down over 4.6 percent in the month of August.
Reasons like FPI outflow and worries on the global economy seem to be hurting the domestic currency.Sakshi Batra does 3-Point Analysis of the rupee's fall and explains how investors can benefit from this downslide of the Indian currency.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 08:22 pm