3-Point Analysis | Oil Shock: Implications for investors

Oil shocks have always raised ominous signs for the global economy not only because of its linkages to the economy but also because of various episodes of US recessions which have been preceded by a sharp surge in oil prices.
Oil prices saw a sudden surge after drones attacked two plants of Saudi Aramco causing a temporary stoppage of five percent of the world's oil supply.Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the implications of the current oil prices surge.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 04:25 pm