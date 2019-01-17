App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Mindtree Q3FY19: Back on the growth path

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the Q3 earnings and provides an outlook for the coming quarters.

Mindtree has delivered stable Q3 results after a shocking Q2. Its consolidated net profit for the third quarter grew 35.1 percent to Rs 191.2 crore.

Revenue in constant currency increased 2.4 percent on a sequential basis. Profit margins expanded 50 basis points. Revenue contribution of the top 10 clients has moderated from 44.8 percent in Q2 to 44.1 percent, implying some diversification of the revenue base.

The board of directors has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the Q3 earnings and an outlook for the coming quarters.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 07:54 pm

