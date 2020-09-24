172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|3-point-analysis-mcx-gold-slips-below-rs-50000-should-investors-buy-at-current-levels-5879161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | MCX Gold slips below Rs 50,000: Should investors buy at current levels?

Should investors buy gold at current levels? Let’s find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis.

Moneycontrol News

Domestic gold futures are trading below the Rs 50,000 mark.

The precious yellow metal has been witnessing selling pressure due to the continuous rise in US dollar and increasing hopes of a successful COVID-19 vaccine.

Gold is considered a safe haven in times of market volatility, and analyst still believe that the bull run for the metal will remain intact.

Close
Should investors buy gold at current levels? Let’s find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 01:32 pm

tags #Commodities #Gold #India #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.