3 Point Analysis | MCX Gold slips below Rs 50,000: Should investors buy at current levels?

Should investors buy gold at current levels? Let’s find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis.
Domestic gold futures are trading below the Rs 50,000 mark.
The precious yellow metal has been witnessing selling pressure due to the continuous rise in US dollar and increasing hopes of a successful COVID-19 vaccine.
Gold is considered a safe haven in times of market volatility, and analyst still believe that the bull run for the metal will remain intact.
Should investors buy gold at current levels? Let’s find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 01:32 pm