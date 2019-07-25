3-Point Analysis | ICICI Lombard Q1 review

General insurance in India is on a structural growth path and ICICI Lombard, with its superior franchise, will continue to be one of the key beneficiaries.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance, India's largest private sector non-life insurer in, has reported a net profit of over 300 crore in the first quarter of FY20. This amounts to a 7.3 percent growth year-on-year.
Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fine print and shares an outlook on the company.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 02:43 pm