App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | ICICI Lombard Q1 review

General insurance in India is on a structural growth path and ICICI Lombard, with its superior franchise, will continue to be one of the key beneficiaries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, India's largest private sector non-life insurer in, has reported a net profit of over 300 crore in the first quarter of FY20. This amounts to a 7.3 percent growth year-on-year.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fine print and shares an outlook on the company.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 02:43 pm

tags #general insurance #ICICI Lombard General Insurance #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.