3 Point Analysis | ICICI Lombard FY19 review

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, largest private sector non-life insurer in India, reported net profit of Rs 1,049 crore for FY19 which is 22 percent growth year-on-year (YoY).

The underlying performance of the insurer was much stronger than reflected by the headline number.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the Q4 fine print and explains how should investors position themselves on the stock now.