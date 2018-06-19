Eye on India: Resolving India's NPA mess

Staring at a record USD 145 billion in stressed loans in FY18, the Indian banking sector is facing a crisis of confidence in capital forcing the government and the regulator to go back to the drawing board to find a solution.
Staring at a record USD 145 billion in stressed loans in FY18, the Indian banking sector is facing a crisis of confidence in capital forcing the government and the regulator to go back to the drawing board to find a solution. After a meeting with top bankers, the interim Finance Minister, Piyush Goyal announced the setting up of a committee to look at the possibility of creating an asset reconstruction or an asset management company to house big ticket bad loans.Watch video for more…
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 06:28 pm