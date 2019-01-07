Role of a lifetime: Vivek Oberoi on playing PM Narendra Modi

Vivek Oberoi is set to portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming biopic and the actor, a self-confessed fan of the leader, calls it a role of a lifetime.

The biopic will be directed by Omung Kumar, who has films such as "Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit" to his credit.

At the poster launch of the film, Vivek said he hopes to becomes a better person by the end of the shoot.

"I am extremely fortunate. Today, I am feeling like I felt 16 years ago, during 'Company' days. I am feeling the same kind of excitement and hunger because this is a role of a lifetime for any actor. I truly believe at the end of the journey, I pray I become better actor and a better human being," the actor told reporters.

"Narendra Bhai is one of the tallest leaders in the world and to bring his personal qualities on screen is an incredible challenge and I want all your blessings that we can complete this incredible journey," he added.

The film's poster was launched in the presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 27 languages. It features Vivek, dressed in a yellow kurta with tricolour in the backdrop. The tagline reads, "Deshbhakti ki meri shakti hai."

Fadnavis said it is great that a film on this scale is being made on Modi "under whose leadership India is not only touching new heights but the hopes and expectations of every citizen of India are being fulfilled."

"I believe the film will be inspirational. We always say Modi's life has been inspirational. He is like a raj-yogi and this film will get that in front of the audience. Vivek, we are very excited. We wish the film releases tomorrow but we know it is going to be a very difficult process and you will have to take it seriously. I have faith and predict that people will be inspired by this film," the CM said.

Actor Suresh Oberoi, Vivek's father, is co-producing the film along with Sandeep Singh. The film is yet to go on floors.

Vivek was one of the guests from Bollywood who attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in May 2014.