App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsentertainment
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 05, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oscars 2018 LIVE: And the award for Best Picture goes to The Shape of Water

The 90th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Catch all the live action here.

highlights

  • Mar 05, 10:36 AM (IST)

    Here's a quick look at the winners of 90th Academy Awards

    Best Picture:The Shape Of Water

    Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water

    Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

    Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

    Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best Original Screenplay: Get Out

    Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name

    Best Animated Feature Film: Coco

    Best Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman, Chile

    Best Original Score: The Shape Of Water

    Best Original Song: Remember Me, Coco

    Best Documentary Feature: Icarus

    Best Documentary Short: Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

    Best Live Action Short: The Silent Child

    Best Animation Short: Dear Basketball

    Best Sound Editing: Dunkirk

    Best Sound Mixing: Dunkirk

    Best Production Design: The Shape Of Water

    Best Cinematography:Blade Runner

    Best Makeup And Hair:Darkest Hour

    Best Costume Design:Phantom Thread

    Best Film Editing: Dunkirk

    Best Visual Effects:Blade Runner

  • Mar 05, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Guillermo Del Toro: "When we started this, we talked seriously about doing this with department heads in Canada. We wanted to showcase the talent there, where you don’t just go and use a rebate."

  • Mar 05, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Guillermo Del Toro on the future of Fox Searchlight: "It’s above my pay grade! But I’m continuing conversations with them about future projects."

  • Mar 05, 11:48 AM (IST)

    Guillermo Del Toro: "Every time we can demonstrate Mexican exports things like science, arts, culture, it brings important things to world discourse. It also helps us remember where we’re from, honoring your roots and country."

  • Mar 05, 11:43 AM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 11:09 AM (IST)

    Frances McDormand: "We need to send a message to the public that we can make a difference as an industry. The commission being headed by Anita Hill is smart. We’ve started a conversation that will change something."

  • Mar 05, 11:05 AM (IST)

    Frances McDormand on 3Billboards: “It represents a good conversation about compassion and inclusion.”

  • Mar 05, 11:02 AM (IST)

    The women described 2017, which included blockbuster and critically acclaimed films that were not centered on white men - from female-led action movie "Wonder Woman" to racial satire "Get Out" - as a move toward a more inclusive film industry.

    "The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying: 'Time's up,'" Judd said.

  • Mar 05, 11:00 AM (IST)

    Women filmmakers and artists of color celebrated a year of diversity at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, saluting the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and urging under-represented artists to seize the momentum.

    A segment dedicated to the issues was narrated by Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra, three of the dozens of women who have accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, helping touch off the MeToo movement.

  • Mar 05, 10:52 AM (IST)

    Frances McDormand, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, while accepting the award asked each and every female actor, director, cinematographer, writer, artist, to stand up to be acknowledged. She ended her speech with two words -- Inclusion Rider.

  • Mar 05, 10:30 AM (IST)

    The Shape of Water bags the award for Best Picture

  • Mar 05, 10:27 AM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 10:21 AM (IST)

    Gary Oldman

    Gary Oldman
  • Mar 05, 10:13 AM (IST)

    Best Actress- Frances Mc Dormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

  • Mar 05, 10:11 AM (IST)

    Gary Oldman wins Best Actor for Darkest Hour

  • Mar 05, 09:58 AM (IST)

    Guillermo del Toro, wins Best Director for The Shape Of Water

  • Mar 05, 09:46 AM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 09:42 AM (IST)

    This is the second Oscar for Alexandre Desplat in this category. He had won an Oscar for Grand Budapest Hotel. 

  • Mar 05, 09:37 AM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 09:36 AM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 09:28 AM (IST)

    Roger A Deakins wins Best Cinematography for Blade Runner 2049

  • Mar 05, 09:11 AM (IST)

    Jordan Peele on the Oscars Red Carpet

    Jordan Peele on the Oscars Red Carpet
  • Mar 05, 09:09 AM (IST)

    Original screenplay- Get Out. written by Jordan Peele

  • Mar 05, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Oscar for adapted screenplay goes to - Call me by your name. Screenplay by James Ivory. 

  • Mar 05, 09:04 AM (IST)

    The stars of Hollywood sparkled on the Oscars red carpet with vibrant bursts of color, as the awards season's grand finale signaled that anything goes in fashion, as long as it's fabulous.

    From the Louis Vuitton black trousers worn by Emma Stone to the electric pink Michael Kors gown wrapped around Viola Davis, this year's Oscar runway was a study in contrasts that celebrated individual flair.

    Celebrating her first Oscar nod for her performance in "I, Tonya," best supporting actress nominee Allison Janney made a statement in a scarlet red gown from Reem Acra with a deep V neckline and dramatic flared sleeves.

  • Mar 05, 08:55 AM (IST)

    Meryl Streep on the Oscars Red Carpet 2018

    Meryl Streep on the Oscars Red Carpet 2018
  • Mar 05, 08:55 AM (IST)

    Saoirse Ronan on the Oscars Red Carpet

    Saoirse Ronan on the Oscars Red Carpet
  • Mar 05, 08:53 AM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 08:52 AM (IST)

    At the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel did not hesitate in calling out onetime Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein, who was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after more than 70 women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, including rape.

    Weinstein has denied ever having non-consensual sex with anyone. "There were a lot of great nominees, but Harvey deserved it the most," Kimmel said of the expulsion, adding that the only other academy member thrown out of the organization was an obscure character actor punished for sharing confidential movie "screener" videos that ended up on the internet.

  • Mar 05, 08:47 AM (IST)

    Live action short film goes to - The Silent Child (Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton)

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC