Oscars 2018 LIVE: And the award for Best Picture goes to The Shape of Water

The women described 2017, which included blockbuster and critically acclaimed films that were not centered on white men - from female-led action movie "Wonder Woman" to racial satire "Get Out" - as a move toward a more inclusive film industry.

"The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying: 'Time's up,'" Judd said.