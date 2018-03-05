Oscars 2018 LIVE: And the award for Best Picture goes to The Shape of Water

Live now
Mar 05, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Here's a quick look at the winners of 90th Academy Awards
Best Picture:The Shape Of Water
Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Screenplay: Get Out
Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name
Best Animated Feature Film: Coco
Best Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman, Chile
Best Original Score: The Shape Of Water
Best Original Song: Remember Me, Coco
Best Documentary Feature: Icarus
Best Documentary Short: Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
Best Live Action Short: The Silent Child
Best Animation Short: Dear Basketball
Best Sound Editing: Dunkirk
Best Sound Mixing: Dunkirk
Best Production Design: The Shape Of Water
Best Cinematography:Blade Runner
Best Makeup And Hair:Darkest Hour
Best Costume Design:Phantom Thread
Best Film Editing: Dunkirk
Best Visual Effects:Blade Runner
Guillermo Del Toro: "When we started this, we talked seriously about doing this with department heads in Canada. We wanted to showcase the talent there, where you don’t just go and use a rebate."
Guillermo Del Toro on the future of Fox Searchlight: "It’s above my pay grade! But I’m continuing conversations with them about future projects."
Guillermo Del Toro: "Every time we can demonstrate Mexican exports things like science, arts, culture, it brings important things to world discourse. It also helps us remember where we’re from, honoring your roots and country."
Frances McDormand: "We need to send a message to the public that we can make a difference as an industry. The commission being headed by Anita Hill is smart. We’ve started a conversation that will change something."
Frances McDormand on 3Billboards: “It represents a good conversation about compassion and inclusion.”
The women described 2017, which included blockbuster and critically acclaimed films that were not centered on white men - from female-led action movie "Wonder Woman" to racial satire "Get Out" - as a move toward a more inclusive film industry.
"The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying: 'Time's up,'" Judd said.
Women filmmakers and artists of color celebrated a year of diversity at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, saluting the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and urging under-represented artists to seize the momentum.
A segment dedicated to the issues was narrated by Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra, three of the dozens of women who have accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, helping touch off the MeToo movement.
Frances McDormand, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, while accepting the award asked each and every female actor, director, cinematographer, writer, artist, to stand up to be acknowledged. She ended her speech with two words -- Inclusion Rider.
The Shape of Water bags the award for Best Picture
Gary Oldman
Best Actress- Frances Mc Dormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Gary Oldman wins Best Actor for Darkest Hour
Guillermo del Toro, wins Best Director for The Shape Of Water
This is the second Oscar for Alexandre Desplat in this category. He had won an Oscar for Grand Budapest Hotel.
Roger A Deakins wins Best Cinematography for Blade Runner 2049
Jordan Peele on the Oscars Red Carpet
Original screenplay- Get Out. written by Jordan Peele
Oscar for adapted screenplay goes to - Call me by your name. Screenplay by James Ivory.
The stars of Hollywood sparkled on the Oscars red carpet with vibrant bursts of color, as the awards season's grand finale signaled that anything goes in fashion, as long as it's fabulous.
From the Louis Vuitton black trousers worn by Emma Stone to the electric pink Michael Kors gown wrapped around Viola Davis, this year's Oscar runway was a study in contrasts that celebrated individual flair.
Celebrating her first Oscar nod for her performance in "I, Tonya," best supporting actress nominee Allison Janney made a statement in a scarlet red gown from Reem Acra with a deep V neckline and dramatic flared sleeves.
Meryl Streep on the Oscars Red Carpet 2018
Saoirse Ronan on the Oscars Red Carpet
At the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel did not hesitate in calling out onetime Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein, who was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after more than 70 women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, including rape.
Weinstein has denied ever having non-consensual sex with anyone. "There were a lot of great nominees, but Harvey deserved it the most," Kimmel said of the expulsion, adding that the only other academy member thrown out of the organization was an obscure character actor punished for sharing confidential movie "screener" videos that ended up on the internet.
Live action short film goes to - The Silent Child (Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton)