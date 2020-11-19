Akshay Kumar files Rs 500-crore defamation suit against YouTuber for linking him to SSR death case

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has served a Rs 500-crore defamation notice to a YouTuber from Bihar, who had allegedly named him in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Mid-day reported.

The daily reported that Rashid Siddiqui had earned over Rs 15 lakh in four months for his content on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Advocate Dharmendra Mishra of the Shiv Sena's legal cell had filed a case against the YouTuber, who runs the channel 'FF News'. The 25-year-old civil engineer's YouTube channel grew rapidly in the last few months from 1 lakh to over 3.70 lakh subscribers.

In his videos, Siddiqui alleged that Kumar arranged for secret meetings with the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray in connection with Rajput's death and even helped the late actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty escape to Canada.

The YouTuber had also claimed that Kumar was unhappy with Sushant bagging MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

According to the report, police have filed a case on charges of defamation, public mischief, and intentional insult. The court has granted Siddiqui anticipatory bail and asked him to cooperate in the investigation.