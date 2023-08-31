Student suicides serious issue, says President Murmu; calls for help in beating negative thinking among them

Victory and defeat are part of life, she said

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed concern over the "very serious issue" of students committing suicide, and urged all stakeholders to help them beat negative thinking and cope with study pressure in a positive way.

Making a fervent appeal to teachers, family members and society to help out students by understanding their psychology, she said every individual has a unique talent and one should understand one's own interests and abilities to choose the right direction accordingly.Victory and defeat are part of life, she said, adding that momentary failure often paves the way to a big success in future.

The president was speaking at the state-level launch of 'Sakaratmak Parivartan Ka Varsh' (Year of Positive Change) of Brahma Kumaris at Shanti Sarovar Retreat Centre in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. Referring to the recent suicide by two National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants in Rajasthan, the president said, "On the one hand, our country is reaching new heights every day...We have hoisted our flag on the Moon and brought laurels in the field of sports at international level. It is a beautiful picture of changing India."

"But on the other hand, there is a very serious issue I want to put forth before you. Just a few days ago, two students preparing for NEET ended their lives. Many children studying for competitive exams have committed suicide in the past. I am pained when students develop negative thinking and take such extreme steps," she said. Competition is a positive thing that improves life. Victory and defeat are part of life. There are many examples of the fact that momentary failure often paves the way to a big success in future, she said.

"Therefore, all stakeholders should work in the direction of supporting students to beat negative thinking and take study pressure in a positive way. They should help students move ahead with confidence," Murmu added.She urged the family members, friends, teachers and society to understand the psychology of children and help them.

"Every individual has unique talent. It is good to take inspiration from others but one should understand one's own interests and abilities and choose the right direction. For this, it is necessary to communicate with the self. By awakening the inner self, one can increase capabilities. With positive thinking and actions, not only our own lives but also the lives of people around us can be improved," she said. Appreciating the efforts of Brahma Kumaris in motivating society in a positive direction, the president said programmes like 'Sakaratmak Parivartan Ka Varsh' can be helpful for students in beating negativity.

Brahma Kumaris are working tirelessly to spread love, harmony and peace in the world. It is not easy to change someone's thinking, but it could be achieved with determination and continuous efforts, she added. If we include spirituality along with science and technology, it will make life easy, Murmu noted.

"Today, we are living in an era of technology, but it is necessary to spend some time away from electronic gadgets. This is very important for our physical as well as mental health," she advised. President Murmu urged everyone to develop their inner strength, keep doing positive work and cultivate positive thoughts and keep good company.

She advised students to be in the company of those people who inspire others to follow the right path, and said if we live life in the right way, we can make every moment beautiful and memorable.Asserting that it is everyone's responsibility to bring about a change, she said, "If you are dreaming of Ram Rajya, then you will have to become Ram and Sita and head in the same direction to make the country a 'Vishwa Guru'," she added.

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were present on the occasion.The president arrived in Raipur on Thursday on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, during which she will attend the 10th convocation ceremony of the Guru Ghasidas Central University in Bilaspur on Friday.