English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    Windfall tax raised on petroleum crude, slashed on export of diesel and ATF

    The export tax on petroleum crude has been increased from Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,750 per tonne

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2022 / 11:37 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The windfall tax has been raised on petroleum crude, and slashed on the exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), as per a government notification issued on August 2.

    The export tax on petroleum crude has been increased from Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,750 per tonne, the notification stated.

    The windfall tax on diesel has been reduced from Rs 11 to Rs 5 per litre, whereas, it has been waived off on the export of ATF. Before the revision order was issued, ATF exports drew a tax of Rs 4 per litre.

    The government has also decided to maintain nil duty on the export of petrol.

    This marks the second major revision by the government within a span of two weeks. On July 20, the Centre had reduced the windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by Rs 2 per litre and scrapped completely a Rs 6 per litre levy on gasoline exports. It had also lowered the special additional excise duty on crude oil production to Rs 17,000 per tonne from Rs 23,250.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Jul 31, 2022

    Sunday, 31st July, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jul 31, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Sunday, 31st July, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jul 31, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    The recent revisions come in the wake of reports which suggested that the Centre was considering lowering the recently implemented windfall tax as profits of fuel exporters and oil producers are dwindling.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aviation turbine fuel #Crude oil #diesel #Petroleum (crude) #windfall tax
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.