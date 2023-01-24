PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ sees quantum jump in registrations

Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister.

Quantum jump in registrations for PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ has been seen with over 38 lakh students registering for it this year, said Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan.

The minister was addressing a press briefing ahead of the programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023' to be held on January 27.

Elaborating further on this, the minister detailed that while 22,000 registrations had come in, in the year 2018, the first time the event had been held; the number has now grown by several leaps & bounds, to stand at 38.8 lakh registrations this year. “We received 22000 registrations in 2018, 1.58 lakh in 2019, 3 lakhs in 2020, 14 lakhs in 2021, 15.5 lakh in 2022 & 38.8 lakh this year. We cannot discount the covid pandemic’s role in keeping the numbers low the past couple of years,” he said. Of these, almost 16 lakh registrations have come from students of the state board.

“We have received more than 20 lakh questions for the event, which are being analyzed by NCERT. Questions have been asked about examinations, stress management, health and career. About 102 students have been physically called from across the states to participate,” said Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

PM Modi interacts with students, parents and teachers during this session. The session is virtually joined by students, students, parents and teachers across the country and is broadcast on all government channels and websites.

Read More

PM Narendra Modi’s book Exam Warriors has also been updated and released. The book has now been made available in 13 Indian Languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu and Bengali. “It was after demands from various states, that the book was made multilingual,” said Dharmendra.