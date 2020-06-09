App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lukewarm response to MSME scheme: Government wants bankers to be more aggressive

The Finance Ministry on June 9 did a review of the scheme's progress so far in a meeting with senior bank officials.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan @Dinesh_Unni
Representative image
Representative image

With the Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit guarantee loan scheme yet to take off, the government is pushing hard to make the scheme work.

The Finance Ministry on June 9 did a review of the scheme's progress so far in a meeting with senior bank officials. The MSME ministry is likely to have a webinar with state level banking committees (SLBC) officials as early as June 10.

Till now, about Rs 20,000 crore has been sanctioned under the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS).  The actual disbursal figure may be even less as all borrowers may not avail the sanctioned amount. The government wants public sector banks to be more aggressive to drive the scheme.

Close

According to bankers, no specific targets have been given to banks but all banks are asking their branch level officers to explore all eligible borrowers.

related news

"We have been asked to call up all eligible borrowers under the scheme and make them aware about the loan availability under this scheme," said an official of a public sector bank on condition of anonymity.

Also Read | FM Sitharaman reviews progress of Rs 3 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs

According to the scheme details, existing MSME borrowers will get 20 percent of their outstanding loan amount, as on February 29, as additional funds. The government has offered full guarantee for the scheme. This was part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

Muted response so far

MSME loan scheme has not received a big response among borrowers, many of whom do not want to take additional loan in times of a crisis and poor demand scenario. “They already have a loan. Why would they take more to add to their repayment burden,” said the banker quoted above.

Also Read | Starved for funds, startups register as MSMEs for government support: Report

MSMEs are worried about the business scenario. While the additional loan could add to their interest payment burden, the business revival in Covid-19 scenario remains risky. The nationwide lockdown announced on 24 March lasted over two months impacting the operations of all companies. MSMEs are worst hit.

According to a survey by the All India Manufacturers’ Organisation, about 35 percent of MSMEs and 37 percent of self-employed businesses have started closing their businesses.

Poor demand

A 20 percent limit over the current outstanding would mean many MSMEs will get only a small amount. Small MSME borrowers typically avail Rs2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.  In those cases where outstanding amount is small, the eligible amount will be even lower.

This amount will be not enough for MSMEs to revive business from the Covid-scenario. They needed help to pay up salaries, tax incentives and, more importantly a demand boost on the ground.

Bankers are also worried about future NPAs arising out of such accounts. They fear these loans could backfire and their lending decisions will be questioned at some point.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:06 pm

tags #economic package #MSME #policy

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi withdraws Special Corona Fee on liquor from June 10 but raises VAT to 25%

Delhi withdraws Special Corona Fee on liquor from June 10 but raises VAT to 25%

GSK begins US test of experimental drug for pneumonia caused by COVID-19

GSK begins US test of experimental drug for pneumonia caused by COVID-19

Tamil Nadu government files FIR against newscaster for video claiming lack of beds for COVID-19 patients

Tamil Nadu government files FIR against newscaster for video claiming lack of beds for COVID-19 patients

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.