DCGI led panel formed to frame new New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill starts process

Molnupiravir demonstrated highly promising results in reducing viral load to almost zero in merely 5 days of treatment duration. (Representative image)

The government panel headed by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani for framing of New Drugs, Cosmetics, and Medical Devices Bill, has initiated a consultative process.

"The committee has decided to conduct a consultative meeting with the Consumer Associations scheduled to held on September 19 between 2 - 4 pm," the notification released by Somani said.

The DCGI asked the consumer association to depute two representatives well versed with the subject of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The Centre had on August 7 issued notification constituting a new committee for framing of New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill.

"The government has decided to constitute a committee for framing/preparation of the New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill so that the New Drugs, Cosmetics, and Medical Devices Act can be framed," a health ministry notification said.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, regulates the import, manufacture, distribution, and sale of drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices. This Act is amended from time to time.

The last amendment in the Act was made in 2008.

On the terms of reference of the committee, the order said, "The committee shall undertake pre-legislative consultations and examine the present Act, previously framed Drugs and Cosmetics Bills and submit draft documents for a de-novo Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill by November 30, 2021."