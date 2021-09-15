MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

DCGI led panel formed to frame new New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill starts process

"The committee has decided to conduct a consultative meeting with the Consumer Associations scheduled to held on September 19 between 2 - 4 pm," the notification released by Somani said.

Viswanath Pilla
September 15, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST


The government panel headed by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani for framing of New Drugs, Cosmetics, and Medical Devices Bill, has initiated a consultative process.

The DCGI asked the consumer association to depute two representatives well versed with the subject of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The Centre had on August 7 issued notification constituting a new committee for framing of New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill.

"The government has decided to constitute a committee for framing/preparation of the New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill so that the New Drugs, Cosmetics, and Medical Devices Act can be framed," a health ministry notification said.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, regulates the import, manufacture, distribution, and sale of drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices. This Act is amended from time to time.

The last amendment in the Act was made in 2008.

On the terms of reference of the committee, the order said, "The committee shall undertake pre-legislative consultations and examine the present Act, previously framed Drugs and Cosmetics Bills and submit draft documents for a de-novo Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill by November 30, 2021."
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Business #Companies #policy
first published: Sep 15, 2021 01:11 pm

