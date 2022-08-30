English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty Below 17,350 – More Correction Likely?
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Economist Abhijit Sen dead

    Abhijit Sen was 72. "He suffered a heart attack around 11 PM. We rushed him to the hospital, but it was all over by the time we got there," said Dr Pronab Sen, his brother.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 30, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

    Economist Abhijit Sen, a former Planning Commission member and one of the country's foremost experts on rural economy, died on Monday night.

    He was 72. "He suffered a heart attack around 11 PM. We rushed him to the hospital, but it was all over by the time we got there," said Dr Pronab Sen, his brother.

    In a career spanning more than four decades, Abhijit Sen taught economics at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, and held several important government positions including the chair of the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices.

    He was a member of Planning Commission from 2004 to 2014, when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Abhijit Sen #Current Affairs #Economy #India
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 07:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.