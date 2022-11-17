English
    27% samples of edible oil, other food items from 4 firms in Thane found adulterated: FDA

    The FDA's (Foods) Joint Commissioner, S R Kekre, said the samples tested revealed that palmolein oil was mixed in products sold as sunflower and soyabean oils, rice bran oil was mixed in a product sold as mustard oil and vegetable oil was mixed in products claimed to be milk cream and ghee.

    November 17, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
    Representative Image

    At least 27 per cent of the 56 samples of cooking oil and other food items collected from four companies in Maharashtra's Thane district have been found adulterated or with false claims, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials said.

    Based on complaints, the FDA had carried out raids and inspected the four units located in Dahisar Mori, Bhiwandi, Kalher and Koparkhairne areas of the district, it said in a release.

    Kekre asked customers to be cautious while purchasing these items.

    The FDA was in the process of verifying as to whom the wholesalers and manufacturers had sold these adulterated products, he said.

    Kekre also appealed to the citizens to contact the FDA if they find any substandard or adulterated goods in markets.
    Nov 17, 2022 10:29 am