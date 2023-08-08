Sell EURINR; target of : 90.70 : August 08, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

Euro ended on negative note amid strong dollar and as German industrial production fell more than anticipated. However, further downside was cushioned amid rise in government bond yields and unexpected increase in Eurozone Sentix investor confidence. For today, EURUSD is likely to face the hurdle near 1.1020 level and slip back towards 1.0940 level amid firm dollar and weak global market sentiments. EURINR may move south towards 90.70 level as long as it stays below 91.30 level • Pound is expected move south towards 1.2700 level amid strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Meanwhile, sharp downside may be cushioned on hawkish comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill. GBPINR is likely to face the hurdle near 105.90 level and slip towards 105.0 levels.

