Sell EURINR; target of : 90.50 : August 14, 2023: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

Euro ended on negative note amid strong dollar and risk off sentiments in global equities. For today, EURUSD is likely to weaken towards 1.0920 level as long as it trades below 1.0960 level amid expectation of strong dollar. EURINR may face the hurdle near 91.10 level and weaken towards 90.50 level.

