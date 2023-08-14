English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsCurrency

    Sell EURINR; target of : 90.50 : August 14, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Euro ended on negative note amid strong dollar and risk off sentiments in global equities.

    August 14, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
    Rupee

    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    Euro ended on negative note amid strong dollar and risk off sentiments in global equities. For today, EURUSD is likely to weaken towards 1.0920 level as long as it trades below 1.0960 level amid expectation of strong dollar. EURINR may face the hurdle near 91.10 level and weaken towards 90.50 level.

    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    14082023 - curre

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:01 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!