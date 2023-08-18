English
    Sell EURINR; target of : 90.20 : August 18, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Euro ended on negative note amid strong dollar and weak global market sentiments.

    August 18, 2023
    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    Euro ended on negative note amid strong dollar and weak global market sentiments. For today, EURUSD is likely to weaken further towards 1.0830 level as long as it trades below 1.0920 level amid firm dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. EURINR may face the hurdle near 90.70 level and weaken towards 90.20 level.

    Aug 18, 2023

