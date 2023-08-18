Sell EURINR; target of : 90.20 : August 18, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

Euro ended on negative note amid strong dollar and weak global market sentiments. For today, EURUSD is likely to weaken further towards 1.0830 level as long as it trades below 1.0920 level amid firm dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. EURINR may face the hurdle near 90.70 level and weaken towards 90.20 level.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

18082023 - curre