Buy EURINR; target of : 92.50 : July 19, 2023: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

Euro is likely to hold its ground against the dollar ahead of the key CPI numbers. The forecast of sticky inflation numbers could force the ECB to hold its monetary policy tight in its fight against inflation. EURUSD is most likely to find support near 1.12 and move towards 1.1280. EURINR may find support near 92.00 level and rebound towards 92.60 level.

