    Buy EURINR; target of : 92.40 : July 20, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Euro is likely to recover its yesterday’s losses amid weakness in dollar. Further sticky inflation numbers could force the ECB to stick to its hawkish monetary policy.

    July 20, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    Euro is likely to recover its yesterday’s losses amid weakness in dollar. Further sticky inflation numbers could force the ECB to stick to its hawkish monetary policy. EURUSD is most likely to find support near 1.1180 and move higher towards 1.1250. EURINR may find the support near 91.80 level and rise towards 92.40 level.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:55 am

