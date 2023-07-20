Buy EURINR; target of : 92.40 : July 20, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

Euro is likely to recover its yesterday’s losses amid weakness in dollar. Further sticky inflation numbers could force the ECB to stick to its hawkish monetary policy. EURUSD is most likely to find support near 1.1180 and move higher towards 1.1250. EURINR may find the support near 91.80 level and rise towards 92.40 level.

