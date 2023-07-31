Buy EURINR; target of : 90.90 : July 31, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

Euro recovered from its 3-week low and closed above the 1.10 mark on Friday amid softer dollar. For the day, Euro is expected to hold above the 1.10 and rise towards 1.1080 amid expectation of higher inflation numbers. The higher inflation number could force the ECB to maintain its hawkish stance, which would help the Euro to trim its earlier losses against the dollar. EURINR is expected to weaken find support near 90.20 and move back towards 91.00.

