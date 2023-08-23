English
    Buy EURINR; target of : 89.90 : August 23, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Euro ended on negative note amid strong dollar and on eurozone economic concerns.

    August 23, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    Euro ended on negative note amid strong dollar and on eurozone economic concerns. For today, EURUSD is likely to weaken towards 1.0800 level as long as it trades below 1.0880 level amid firm dollar. Further, Euro Area manufacturing PMI is likely to show that activity in sector continued to contract and activity in service sector slow down. EURINR may face the hurdle near 90.40 level and weaken towards 89.70 level.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 09:21 am

