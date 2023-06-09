WTC Final: Australia end Day 3 at 123/4, extend lead to 296 runs against India

Ind vs Aus

Australia reached 123 for four at stumps in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs against India on the third day of the World Test Championship final here on Friday.

At stumps, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green were batting on 41 and 7 respectively.

Resuming on overnight 151 for five, India lost KS Bharat early but Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) added 109 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team avoid follow-on at The Oval. However, India lost the remaining wickets quickly after the lunch break to end at 296 in 69.4 overs.

Skipper Pat Cummins picked up three wickets for Australia while there were two wickets apiece for Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Cameron Green.

Brief scores:

Australia: 469 and 123/4 in 44 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 41 batting; Ravindra Jadeja 2/15).

India 1st innings: 296 all out in 69.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 89, Shardul Thakur 51, Ravindra Jadeja 48; Pat Cummins 3/83).