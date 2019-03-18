App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: Don't forsee threat to Indo-Pak match, they are bound by ICC agreement, says ICC CEO Dave Richardson

In the aftermath of February 14 Pulwama terror attacks, voices have been raised for India to boycott its World Cup match against Pakistan

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

International Cricket Council CEO Dave Richardson on March 18 said he doesn't forsee any threat to the high-profile India-Pakistan World Cup match, insisting that the two teams are bound by an ICC agreement to show up.

"For ICC events, all teams have signed a members' participation agreement which requires them to participate in all the matches of the tournament and (in case of) any unjustified non-compliance with that provision, the playing conditions will kick in and the points will be awarded accordingly (to the other team)," he said when asked about the matter.

There were demands that India should boycott the game against Pakistan in the World Cup in Manchester on June 16 in the wake of last month's Pulwama terror attack which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel.

READ: No conditional bans with Pakistan, Gambhir calls on BCCI to go for all or nothing post Pulwama

related news

Responding to the outrage, the Committee of Administrators running Indian cricket also wrote a letter to the ICC urging it to boycott countries from where "terrorism emanates", but did not specifically name Pakistan.

Another controversy erupted when Indian team wore camouflage military caps during the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi as a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama attack and donated its match fee to the National Defence Fund.

Pakistan strongly objected to the gesture and and wrote to the world body, accusing India of politicising the game.

The ICC, however, said the Indian team took prior permission from it and there was no political motive involved.

"In this case, it was a one-off consent. It was granted subject to the message around the wearing of the caps simply being sympathy with the people, who had lost their lives in the (Pulwama) attack and in particular, to help them raise funds for the families of the people who had lost their lives," Richardson said.

"The ICC's motto is clear we don't want to mix politics with sports."

Asked about the ICC's role in the resumption of bilateral ties between India and Pakistan, Richardson said it was completely up to the two cricketing boards.

The ICC CEO said the perception about Pakistan among the rest of the world is slowly changing and the world body is supporting its member board to bring back international cricket to the nation.

He also said that the successful hosting of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will do a world of good towards achieving the goal.

Richardson also thanked foreign players, who made the trip to Pakistan for PSL.

ALSO READ: No complacency on World Cup security, says cricket chief Richardson

"Step-by-step, certainly Pakistan is on the right path," he said, assuring ICC's support to the PCB in its efforts to encourage foreign teams to visit Pakistan.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #2019 Cricket World Cup #2019 World Cup #BCCI #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC #India #Pakistan #world cup 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Nawada Seat Goes to LJP, Sulking Giriraj Singh Says Must Have Asked BJ ...

RCom, Reliance Jio Terminate Pact for Sale of Telecom Assets

As Pak Foreign Minister Visits Beijing, China Calls 26/11 as One of Th ...

Days After Tezpur MP Resigns, Assam BJP Says Himanta Biswa Sarma Will ...

Napoli 'keeper Ospina Improving After Head Injury Scare

News18 Wrap: Parrikar's Last Rites, Pramod Sawant Set to be Next Goa C ...

AirAsia CEO Deletes His Facebook Account to Protest Circulation of New ...

Hotel Leela Venture to Sell Hotels, Property to Canadian Firm Brookfie ...

Ruling on Pakistani Woman's Petiiton in Samjhauta Blast Case on Wednes ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Wall Street lifted by tech stocks; Boeing drags on Dow

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Netherlands tram shooting: Three dead, nine injured in Dutch city, con ...

Priyanka Gandhi begins 3-day ‘Ganga Yatra’ from Prayagraj, kicks o ...

L&T may spend about $1 billion in Mindtree buyout; ex-CEO Subroto Bagc ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

Indian Wells Open: Dominic Thiem’s big game now comes equipped with ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro camera comparison: 48 MP camera blows away the ...

Hiroo Johar's 76th birthday: Karan Johar hosts an intimate birthday ba ...

Taimur Ali Khan feels the Monday Blues at school!

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Indian Premier League 2019: Analysing Shah Rukh Khan and Kolkata Knigh ...

Virat Kohli gets into prep mode as IPL 2019 nears

IPL 2019: Five controversies that stunned the cricketing world

Indian Premier League 2019: AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Dinesh Karthi ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.