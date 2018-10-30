Sourav Ganguly launches scathing attack on BCCI over handling of sexual harassment cases against Rahul Johri

One of India's most successful captains and current Cricket Association of Bengal chief Sourav Ganguly has penned a hard-hitting letter to the BCCI, criticising their handling of the sexual harassment cases against CEO Rahul Johri.

According to an e-mail addressed to BCCI and accessed by CNN-News 18, Ganguly, has expressed his anguish at the current state of affairs in the governing body.

"I write this mail to you all with the deep sense of fear as to where Indian cricket administration is going. Having played the game for a long period of time, where our lives were ruled by winning and losing, and the image of Indian cricket was of paramount importance to us. We wake up looking at how our cricket is faring even now," he wrote.

The former captain has expressed a "deep sense of worry" with the way things have been managed within the BCCI over the last couple of years, leading to what Ganguly feels, is the wane of the authority of Indian cricket.

Ganguly has raised concerns with the way the Committee of Administrators (COA) have handled the sexual harassment allegations against CEO Rahul Johri. “I don’t know how far it is true, but the recent reports of harassment has really made the BCCI look very poorly…more so the way it has been handled. The committee of CoA from four has come down to two and now the two seem to be divided (sic),” Ganguly wrote.

The 'divide' Ganguly is referring to stems from a statement by the COA which earlier reported that while Diana Edulji was in favour of sacking Johri, Vinod Rai stood in the way stating a probe is necessary before a call is taken.

Johri who has served as BCCI CEO since April 2016, has been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, during his stint at Discovery channel.

The COA has constituted a three-member independent panel comprising of former Allahabad high court judge Justice Rakesh Sharma, former Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Barkha Singh and former CBI director PC Sharma to probe the allegations against Johri.

Ganguly has also touched up other issues in his letter such as the way the Indian coach was selected and the changing of rules of eligibility to play for a state midway through the season. “Cricketing rules are changed in the middle of a season, which has never been heard off…decisions made in committees are turned around with complete disrespect,” Ganguly wrote.