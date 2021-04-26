MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja powers Chennai Super Kings to 69-run over Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2021 |CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja smashed 62 off 28 balls, including 37 runs in the first innings' final over.

PTI
April 26, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST
CSK's Ravindra Jadeja during an IPL match in 2020 (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 69 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 25.

CSK scored 191 for four after skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted to bat on winning the toss.

In reply, RCB were stopped at 122 for 9 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja smashed 62 off 28 balls, including 37 runs in the innings' final over with the help of five sixes and a four off purple cap holder Harshal Patel's bowling.

CSK opener Faf du Plessis scored 50 off 41 balls and shared a first-wicket stand of 74 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad (33) at the Wankhede Stadium. Harshal was the most successful bowler for RCB, returning figures of 3/51, including the 37 runs in his fourth and final over.

Jadeja also shone with the ball and finished with excellent figures of 3/13 in four overs, including taking the big wickets of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

Scores

Chennai Super Kings: 191/4 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 62 not out, Faf du Plessis 50, Ruturaj Gaikwad 33; Harshal Patel 3/51)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 122/9 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 34; Ravindra Jadeja 3/13, Imran Tahir 2/16).

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
PTI
TAGS: #cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2021 #RCB #Sports
first published: Apr 26, 2021 07:29 am

