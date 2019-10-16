Ganguly wants India to reverse losing trend in knock-out games of ICC events

BCCI's president-elect, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, wants the Virat Kohli-led national team to reverse the trend of losing the knock-out games in ICC events.

"India are a good team. I know they have not won a big tournament. But they play well in big tournaments except the semifinals and the final. Hopefully, Virat can change it around. He is a champion player," Ganguly told reporters on October 15.

