Ganguly wants India to reverse losing trend in knock-out games of ICC events

India have not won an ICC event since the 2013 Champions Trophy.
BCCI's president-elect, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, wants the Virat Kohli-led national team to reverse the trend of losing the knock-out games in ICC events.
"India are a good team. I know they have not won a big tournament. But they play well in big tournaments except the semifinals and the final. Hopefully, Virat can change it around. He is a champion player," Ganguly told reporters on October 15.
In the 2016 World T20 held at home, India failed to go beyond the semifinals.
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 04:06 pm