England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup match: Neesham breaks Bairtstow-Roy partnership
Follow the blog for all the live updates from the ICC Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
WICKET! Roy c Santner b Neesham 60(61)
FIFTY up for Bairstow! 50 (55)
Overs 11to 15 Roundup!
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
Overs 1 to 5 Roundup!
FOUR! Short ball from Santner and Bairstow pulls it to fine-leg for yet another boundary.
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup! Runs: 29; Wicket: 1; England 133/1
New Zealand will be relieved that Jimmy Neesham sent back a dangerous looking Jason Roy. The English opener hit 60 off 61 before walking back to the pavilion. Jonny Bairstow is going steady from the other end. Joe Root has replaced Roy in the middle. The pitch is an absolute belter. New Zealand 2-3 wickets to get back into the game. They are missing the services of Lockie Ferguson.
FOUR! Length ball outside off from Southee and Bairstow clears mid-wicket for a boundary.
Slower ball from Neesham and Roy goes for a drive. The ball goes to Santner standing at extra-cover.
FOUR! Another short ball from Neesham and Roy slams the ball over mid-wicket for a boundary.
FOUR! Neesham bowls short outside off and Roy pulls it to clear mid-on for a boundary.
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup! Runs: 37; Wicket: 0; England 104/0
There is no stopping to the hitting of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy. The two batsmen have upped the scoring rate and set stage for a big total. No New Zealand bowler has been spared. New Zealand would want to see either of them back in the pavilion soon or it will be problems for the Kiwis. England are looking good for another 350+ total.
FOUR! Short ball outside off from de Grandhomme and Bairstow clears short third man for a boundary.
FOUR! de Grandhomme goes full and Bairtstow clears backward point for a boundary.
FOUR! Snatner bowls full outside off and Roy slams the ball through extra-cover for a boundary.
FOUR! Henry bowls full and Bairtstow punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.
FOUR! Fuller ball from Santner and Roy clears extra-cover to get a boundary.
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup! Runs: 23; Wicket: 0; England 67/0
Only 23 runs in last 5 overs but English openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have ensured that their team has a solid start. Following his century against India, Bairstow is again looking dangerous. New Zealand need wickets.
FOUR! Henry bowls short and Roy pulls. The ball gets the top edge of his bat and goes down to fine-leg for a boundary.
FOUR! Boult gives width to Bairstow and the batsman lifts the ball over cover for a boundary.
Overs 1 to 5 Roundup! Runs: 44; Wicket: 0; England 44/0 after 5 overs
New Zealand have decided to let Mitchell Santner open the bowling. The very first ball is an arm ball and almost knocked over the stumps even the keeper couldn’t get a hold of it and it travels to the boundary. Boult is in charge of the second over, six came from it. Southee gets his first over in this World Cup and two boundaries came from it.
FOUR! On the legs from Boult and it hits Roy's pad and goes to the boundary
FOUR! Wide outside off from Southee and Bairstow smacks it past the off side field. He follows it up with another wide delivery and this time Bairstow lifts it over the off side fielder for a boundary
FOUR! Fuller from Boult and Roy picks it away on the leg side
FOUR! After the four-bye, Santner gives Roy a full toss and he punishes it
Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy walk out to the middle to get England started
The last time these teams faced off in the Cricket World Cup, Tim Southee took seven wickets to bowl out England for 123
Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(Captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(Captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
England have won the toss and decided to bat first
Early news coming in from the stadium is that Lockie Ferguson won't be playing today. Ferguson who has 17 wickets to his name in this World Cup has to sit out due to a tight hamstring
Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand