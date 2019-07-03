England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup match: Neesham breaks Bairtstow-Roy partnership

Overs 1 to 5 Roundup! Runs: 44; Wicket: 0; England 44/0 after 5 overs

New Zealand have decided to let Mitchell Santner open the bowling. The very first ball is an arm ball and almost knocked over the stumps even the keeper couldn’t get a hold of it and it travels to the boundary. Boult is in charge of the second over, six came from it. Southee gets his first over in this World Cup and two boundaries came from it.