you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • Afghanistan AFG
    West Indies WI
    Headingley, Leeds

    04 Jul, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • Pakistan PAK
    Bangladesh BAN
    Lord's, London

    05 Jul, 2019, 15:00 IST

LIVE BLOG
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 03, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup match: Neesham breaks Bairtstow-Roy partnership

Follow the blog for all the live updates from the ICC Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand

highlights

  • Jul 03, 04:35 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Short ball from Santner and Bairstow pulls it to fine-leg for yet another boundary. 

  • Jul 03, 04:33 PM (IST)

    Overs 16 to 20 Roundup! Runs: 29; Wicket: 1; England 133/1

    New Zealand will be relieved that Jimmy Neesham sent back a dangerous looking Jason Roy. The English opener hit 60 off 61 before walking back to the pavilion. Jonny Bairstow is going steady from the other end. Joe Root has replaced Roy in the middle. The pitch is an absolute belter. New Zealand 2-3 wickets to get back into the game. They are missing the services of Lockie Ferguson.

  • Jul 03, 04:29 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Length ball outside off from Southee and Bairstow clears mid-wicket for a boundary. 

  • Jul 03, 04:24 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Roy c Santner b Neesham 60(61) 

    Slower ball from Neesham and Roy goes for a drive. The ball goes to Santner standing at extra-cover. 

  • Jul 03, 04:22 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Another short ball from Neesham and Roy slams the ball over mid-wicket for a boundary. 

  • Jul 03, 04:21 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Neesham bowls short outside off and Roy pulls it to clear mid-on for a boundary. 

  • Jul 03, 04:09 PM (IST)

    FIFTY up for Bairstow! 50 (55)

  • Jul 03, 04:08 PM (IST)

    Overs 11 to 15 Roundup! Runs: 37; Wicket: 0; England 104/0

    There is no stopping to the hitting of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy. The two batsmen have upped the scoring rate and set stage for a big total. No New Zealand bowler has been spared. New Zealand would want to see either of them  back in the pavilion soon or it will be problems for the Kiwis. England are looking good for another 350+ total.

  • Jul 03, 04:05 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Short ball outside off from de Grandhomme and Bairstow clears short third man for a boundary. 

  • Jul 03, 04:03 PM (IST)

    FOUR! de Grandhomme goes full and Bairtstow clears backward point for a boundary. 

  • Jul 03, 03:59 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Snatner bowls full outside off and Roy slams the ball through extra-cover for a boundary. 

  • Jul 03, 03:55 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Henry bowls full and Bairtstow punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. 

  • Jul 03, 03:52 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller ball from Santner and Roy clears extra-cover to get a boundary. 

  • Jul 03, 03:49 PM (IST)

    Overs 6 to 10 Roundup! Runs: 23; Wicket: 0; England 67/0

    Only 23 runs in last 5 overs but English openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have ensured that their team has a solid start. Following his century against India, Bairstow is again looking dangerous. New Zealand need wickets.

  • Jul 03, 03:37 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Henry bowls short and Roy pulls. The ball gets the top edge of his bat and goes down to fine-leg for a boundary. 

  • Jul 03, 03:25 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Boult gives width to Bairstow and the batsman lifts the ball over cover for a boundary. 

  • Jul 03, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Overs 1 to 5 Roundup! Runs: 44; Wicket: 0; England 44/0 after 5 overs

    New Zealand have decided to let Mitchell Santner open the bowling. The very first ball is an arm ball and almost knocked over the stumps even the keeper couldn’t get a hold of it and it travels to the boundary. Boult is in charge of the second over, six came from it. Southee gets his first over in this World Cup and two boundaries came from it.

  • Jul 03, 03:16 PM (IST)

    FOUR! On the legs from Boult and it hits Roy's pad and goes to the boundary

  • Jul 03, 03:13 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Wide outside off from Southee and Bairstow smacks it past the off side field. He follows it up with another wide delivery and this time Bairstow lifts it over the off side fielder for a boundary

  • Jul 03, 03:07 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller from Boult and Roy picks it away on the leg side

  • Jul 03, 03:02 PM (IST)

    FOUR! After the four-bye, Santner gives Roy a full toss and he punishes it

  • Jul 03, 02:59 PM (IST)

    Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy walk out to the middle to get England started

  • Jul 03, 02:46 PM (IST)

    The last time these teams faced off in the Cricket World Cup, Tim Southee took seven wickets to bowl out England for 123

  • Jul 03, 02:37 PM (IST)

     New Zealand XI 

    Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(Captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

  • Jul 03, 02:35 PM (IST)

     England XI
    Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(Captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

  • Jul 03, 02:34 PM (IST)

     TOSS

    England have won the toss and decided to bat first

  • Jul 03, 02:27 PM (IST)

    Early news coming in from the stadium is that Lockie Ferguson won't be playing today. Ferguson who has 17 wickets to his name in this World Cup has to sit out due to a tight hamstring 

  • Jul 03, 02:23 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 02:19 PM (IST)

    Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand

Loading...
