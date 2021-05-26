Govt's misplaced priorities reason for country facing its worst health crisis: Mehbooba Mufti

Representative image

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the government's "lack of vision" and "misplaced priorities" were the reasons for the country facing its "worst" health crisis. Mehbooba's remarks came amid a row over new reforms introduced by Lakshwadeep's administrator Praful Khoda Patel and she also targeted the Centre over its Covid management.

"Lack of vision & misplaced priorities like Central Vanity project & deliberately stoking social disharmony by dismembering Lakshwadeep is exactly why we are in the worst health crisis where thousands of dead bodies lie abandoned across India (sic), Mehbooba said in a tweet.