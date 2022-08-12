English
    Delhi logs 2,136 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fatalities in a day

    This is the 10th consecutive day when Delhi logged more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in a day. The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease

    August 12, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST
    Representative image

    Delhi on Friday reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 percent, according to data shared by the health department.

    This is the 10th consecutive day when Delhi logged more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in a day. The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

    The fresh cases on Friday came out of 14,225 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,80,402 and the death toll rose to 26,367. Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly six and a half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 percent.

    The day before, it had logged eight fatalities and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 percent. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 percent and seven fatalities. The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on Sunday as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 percent, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate was 18.04 percent.
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:57 pm
