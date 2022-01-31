MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

    COVID-19 update | Maharashtra sees 15,140 new cases, 39 fatalities; 35,453 recover

    The latest additions pushed the overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death toll to 1,42,611, it said.

    PTI
    January 31, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST
    Image Source: Reuters

    Image Source: Reuters

    Maharashtra on Monday reported 15,140 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 fatalities due to the infection, the state health department said. The latest additions pushed the overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death toll to 1,42,611, it said.

    The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 73,67,259 after 35,453 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,07,350 active cases. On Sunday, the state had recorded 22,444 COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities.

    ALSO READ: COVID-19 update | Mumbai logs less than 1,000 cases; positivity rate at 2.1%, active tally below 10,000

    With 91 new Omicron cases being detected on Monday in Maharashtra, the tally of such infections went up to 3,221, the department said. Out of these cases, 1,682 patients have recovered so far.
    PTI
    Tags: #COVID-19 cases #Maharashtra #Omicron variant
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 10:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.