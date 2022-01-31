COVID-19 update | Maharashtra sees 15,140 new cases, 39 fatalities; 35,453 recover

Image Source: Reuters

Maharashtra on Monday reported 15,140 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 fatalities due to the infection, the state health department said. The latest additions pushed the overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death toll to 1,42,611, it said.

The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 73,67,259 after 35,453 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,07,350 active cases. On Sunday, the state had recorded 22,444 COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities.

With 91 new Omicron cases being detected on Monday in Maharashtra, the tally of such infections went up to 3,221, the department said. Out of these cases, 1,682 patients have recovered so far.