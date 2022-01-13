MARKET NEWS

English
COVID-19 update | Maharashtra records marginal dip in new cases at 46,406; 36 more die

No new Omicron infection was reported in the state.

PTI
January 13, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST
COVID-19 Antigen testing in Maharashtra. Photo credit: Ganesh Dhamodkar ( via Wikimedia Commons)

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 46,406 new coronavirus cases, 317 less than a day before, and 36 more fatalities linked to the infection, the health department said. No new Omicron infection was reported in the state, it said.

With the fresh additions, the state's overall tally of those infected with coronavirus rose to 70,81,067, while the death toll mounted to 1,41,737, the department said.On Wednesday, the state had reported 46,723 cases and 32 fatalities.

ALSO READ: Mumbai sees a dip in COVID cases; 13,702 infected and 6 deaths

Also, 34,658 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recovered cases to 66,83,769, the department said.The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stands at 94.39 per cent.

Currently, 17,95,631 people are in home quarantine and another 9,124 in institutional quarantine, it added.
Tags: #COVID-19 cases #Maharashtra #Omicron variant
first published: Jan 13, 2022 10:32 pm

