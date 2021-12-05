MARKET NEWS

December 05, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST

COVID-19 Omicron Threat Highlights: 17 more cases detected in India, total tally at 21

Coronavirus News Highlights: India has now reported 21 cases of the Omicron variant, 17 of which were reported on the same day of December 5.

Coronavirus News Highlights: India has been recording rising cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 which has been declared as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by WHO. As of December 5, the country has 21 cases of the variant, 17 of which were detected on the same day only- December 5. The first two cases of the COVID-19 variant were found in Karnataka on December 2. Subsequently,
cases were then detected from Gujarat, Mahrashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan. Currently, Rajasthan has the most number of Omicron cases at 9 and then Maharashtra at 8. Anticipating the threat from the new variant the Central government tightened the travel guidelines for international passengers coming from 'at risk' countries, where passengers have to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival and will be required to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight.  The list of 12 at-risk countries include countries in Europe including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.
  • December 05, 2021 / 10:21 PM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat UK adds pre-departure travel tests, bans travel from Nigeria amid Omicron fears 
    The UK has re-introduced compulsory pre-departure tests for all travellers entering the country and added Nigeria to its travel ban red list amid fears of the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.The UK government said on Saturday that new analysis conducted by the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) indicates that the window between infection and infectiousness may be shorter for the Omicron variant, which increases the efficacy of pre-departure testing as it is more likely to identify positive cases before travel. Therefore, starting Tuesday morning, anyone arriving in the UK is required to provide a pre-booked negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or lateral flow test taken no earlier than 48 hours before departure. This applies to vaccinated passengers and children aged 12 and above.

  • December 05, 2021 / 10:07 PM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat Delhi sees 63 new Covid cases, no death; slight rise in positivity rate 

    Delhi reported 63 COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the infection while the positivity rate saw a marginal increase to 0.11 per cent from 0.08 per cent the previous day, according to data shared by the Health Department.The number of cumulative cases of the disease rose to 14,41,358. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 25,098 in Delhi. Seven deaths linked to the virus were reported in Delhi in November, the highest number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September. 

  • December 05, 2021 / 10:05 PM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat Nagaland reports zero COVID-19 cases, no deaths 
    Nagaland reported no COVID-19 case on Sunday, making it the second such day since the start of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a health official said. The north-eastern state had reported zero COVID-19 cases on November 20. The COVID-19 death toll in the state also remained at 699 with no reports of any new fatalities. Nagaland's caseload now stands at 32,136, the official said.

  • December 05, 2021 / 10:00 PM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat Gujarat sees 48 new cases, one death; active tally at 349 
    Gujarat on Sunday recorded 48 new coronavirus positive cases and one death, which raised its infection tally to 8,27,707 and fatality figure to 10,095, the health department said. The recovery count of the state reached 8,17,263 as 24 persons got discharge during the day. Of the total 349 active cases, seven patients are on ventilator, it said in a release. As many as 8.28 crore anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population in Gujarat so far, of which, 1.39 lakh doses were given on Sunday. 

  • December 05, 2021 / 09:48 PM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat Confident that Omicron will be defeated, says Guj CM after first case of variant in state 
    A day after the first case of Omicron variant was detected in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday urged people to take necessary precautions and expressed confidence that the new strain of coronavirus would be defeated. On Saturday, a 72-year-old NRI tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Jamnagar city of the state after his arrival from Zimbabwe, one of the "at risk" countries. "Since COVID-19's new variant Omicron has also emerged now, it is imperative that we all remain cautious just like we were during the previous two waves of the pandemic. I am confident that we will be successful in defeating this new variant too," the CM said. He said that over 120 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far and Gujarat has emerged as a leader in the vaccination drive with nearly 7.5 crore doses given so far. 

  • December 05, 2021 / 09:43 PM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat Telangana sees 156 new coronavirus cases

    Telangana on Sunday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total number of those affected by the disease in the state to 6,76,943. Out of the new cases, 43 students of a private medical college in Karimnagar district tested positive for COVID-19. The medical students had participated in various events as part of annual day celebrations recently, a health official said adding the college and the hostel has been shut.

  • December 05, 2021 / 09:41 PM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat Tamil Nadu has not detected any cases of Omicron variant: Govt

    Tamil Nadu has not detected any cases of 'Omicron' variant and the five international passengers who have tested Covid-19 positive on their arrival from the United Kingdom and Singapore, were suspected to contracted the 'Delta' variant of Covid-19, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday. The Health and Family Welfare Minister said the five individuals who arrived from the high risk countries were 'asymptomatic' and were 'fine' at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research hospital in the city. "As per the first level of information, one individual (of the five passengers) has tested Covid-19 negative. Tamil Nadu has not detected any Omicron variant," he told reporters. Health Department Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the chances of the five people testing positive for Omicron variant was 'less'.

  • December 05, 2021 / 09:34 PM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat 17 more Omicron cases detected in India; Delhi, Rajasthan report first cases of the COVID-19 variant

    India reported 17 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday - nine persons in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune district and a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania - taking the tally to 21 in the country. Most of those who tested positive either recently arrived from African countries or were in contact with such people. With this, four states and the national capital have now reported cases of the potentially more contagious variant which has sparked a fresh alert across the world. India saw a single-day rise of 2,796 fatalities with Bihar and Kerala carrying out a reconciliation exercise of COVID-19 data, pushing the country's death toll to 4,73,326, while 8,895 new infections were reported, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. As many 2,426 deaths in Bihar and 263 deaths in Kerala were added.  India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,46,33,255, the data updated at 8 AM showed. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has remained below 50,000 for 161 consecutive days now.

  • December 05, 2021 / 09:27 PM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | 69 people found COVID-19 positive at school in Chikkamagalur in Karnataka

    69 persons found covid19 positive at a school including 59 students and 10 staff members yesterday. All the infected students are asymptotic. We have deployed our health and medical staff. Treating them as per home isolation protocol. The school will be sealed as per the orders of DC Chickmagalur for the next 7 days. 457 samples were collected out of which 69 tested positive. All precautionary measures as per the guidelines of govt of Karnataka are taken: Dr Umesh, DHO, Chikkamagalu: Dr Umesh, DHO, Chikkamagalur 

  • December 05, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat 5 with travel history of Africa detected COVID-19 positive in Bihar 

    Five passengers, who came from Omicron affected countries of Africa, were detected Covid positive in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Sunday, and their samples have been sent for genome testing. The patients had recently arrived in Gopalganj. As per the Covid protocol, the district administration conducted RT-PCR tests of these passengers and the reports came positive. Following the development, the district administration sent them to an observation center in the district. "The process of Genome sequencing has started now. They will undergo genome sequencing in Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) very soon. Following those results, it will be clear whether they are infected with Omicron or not," an official from the civil surgeon office in Gopalganj said.

  • December 05, 2021 / 09:19 PM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat The Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is likely to meet tomorrow to discuss additional dose of COVID19 & pediatric vaccination: Sources to ANI

  • December 05, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat UK reports 86 new cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant, total 246 

    Britain's health security agency on Sunday reported 86 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number identified so far to 246.

