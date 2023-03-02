English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 days to go : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies
    Battleground 2023
    politician_pic

    Meghalaya

    Total seats

    Nagaland

    Total seats

    Tripura

    Total seats

    NHPC pays interim dividend of Rs 997.75 crore to govt for 2022-23

    The NHPC had already paid Rs 356.34 crore to the government during the current fiscal 2022-23 on account of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

    PTI
    March 02, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST
    NHPC today has more than eight lakh shareholders and total interim dividend pay-out for the financial year 2022-23 worked out to Rs 1,406.30 crore.

    NHPC today has more than eight lakh shareholders and total interim dividend pay-out for the financial year 2022-23 worked out to Rs 1,406.30 crore.

    State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 997.75 crore to the government for 2022-23.

    "NHPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 997.75 crore to government of India for the financial year 2022-23 on 2nd March 2023," a company statement said.

    The NHPC had already paid Rs 356.34 crore to the government during the current fiscal 2022-23 on account of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

    Thus, the NHPC has paid total dividend of Rs 1,354.09 crore to the government during the financial year 2022-23.

    NHPC today has more than eight lakh shareholders and total interim dividend pay-out for the financial year 2022-23 worked out to Rs 1,406.30 crore.

    NHPC had earned a net profit of Rs 3,264.32 crore for the nine months ended FY23 as against the previous period corresponding figure of Rs 2,977.62 crore. The company had earned a net profit of Rs 3,537.71 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

    PTI
    Tags: #interim dividend #NHPC
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 07:59 pm