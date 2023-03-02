NHPC pays interim dividend of Rs 997.75 crore to govt for 2022-23

NHPC today has more than eight lakh shareholders and total interim dividend pay-out for the financial year 2022-23 worked out to Rs 1,406.30 crore.

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 997.75 crore to the government for 2022-23.

"NHPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 997.75 crore to government of India for the financial year 2022-23 on 2nd March 2023," a company statement said.

The NHPC had already paid Rs 356.34 crore to the government during the current fiscal 2022-23 on account of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

Thus, the NHPC has paid total dividend of Rs 1,354.09 crore to the government during the financial year 2022-23.

NHPC today has more than eight lakh shareholders and total interim dividend pay-out for the financial year 2022-23 worked out to Rs 1,406.30 crore.

NHPC had earned a net profit of Rs 3,264.32 crore for the nine months ended FY23 as against the previous period corresponding figure of Rs 2,977.62 crore. The company had earned a net profit of Rs 3,537.71 crore for the financial year 2021-22.