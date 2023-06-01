Mphasis announces initiatives for turning carbon neutral by 2030

Mphasis said it has undertaken some specific initiatives to prioritise carbon neutrality, such as replacing old air conditioning units and decreasing energy consumption

IT services and consulting provider Mphasis said on June 1 it will aim to eliminate CO2e emissions from its facilities and operations to become carbon neutral by 2030.

"The company believes carbon neutrality is an important driver of value creation and will aim to achieve its goal by implementing a well-defined energy management plan to minimise energy consumption, integrate renewable energy sources, and implement energy-efficient practices," Mphasis said in a press release.

The company has undertaken a high-level assessment to assess the potential impact of climate risk on its business and supply chain. The Bengaluru-based firm, which specialises in cloud and cognitive services, has also set a year-on-year target for the reduction of energy consumption by 5 percent and carbon footprint by 1 percent. It has also established a governance mechanism to monitor and evaluate progress toward achieving its objectives.

“We continue to see the benefits of global decarbonisation. At Mphasis we are committed to reaching net-zero emissions and executing our goals guided by climate science to drive value by investing in renewable energy, efficient waste and water management, and other green initiatives,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.

Key initiatives

The press release states that the company has undertaken certain specific initiatives to prioritise carbon neutrality. They are:

● Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replacing old air conditioning units that are not ozone friendly

● Manage its environmental impact by tracking its carbon footprint for the past 10 years; as of now the carbon footprint has reduced by 53.75% from the year 2015, the release claims

● Reduce energy consumption, which now stands 47.73 percent reduced from 2015

The company says it has also expanded its services by partnering with clients using technology such as AI/ML, blockchain technology, and quantum computing to boost efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and lower carbon emissions from their operations.

Mphasis is also committing to LEED certification for its new facilities that are on the anvil. Current facilities are using 100 percent biodegradable plastic garbage bags to collect and dispose of wet waste, and the company has also ensured recycling of paper and E-waste, the press release added.