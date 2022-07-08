English
    Zydus Lifesciences Q1 PAT may dip 10.6% YoY to Rs 505.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,953.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    July 08, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST
    Zydus Lifesciences board to mull buyback on May 20. Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd will be in focus on Wednesday after the firm said its board will meet on 20 May to consider share buyback. The stock was under pressure since November 2011 and corrected nearly 50% from its high of Rs 664 a share.

     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Zydus Lifesciences to report net profit at Rs 505.2 crore down 10.6% year-on-year (up 22.5% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,953.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 11.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 825.6 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 8, 2022 05:56 pm
