    Zydus gets USFDA nod to market ointment for skin disorder

    PTI
    April 25, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
    Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market an ointment to treat a skin disorder known as rosacea.

    The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Metronidazole Topical Cream, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

    Metronidazole is an antibiotic used on the skin to treat a certain skin disorder — rosacea, a type of adult acne.

    The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad, Zydus Lifesciences said.

    As per IQVIA data, Metronidazole Topical Cream (0.75 percent) had annual sales of $25 million in the United States.

