Zomato extends Gold loyalty program to food delivery

Zomato Gold users will now be able to use their membership privileges on food deliveries. Earlier, the loyalty program was only available when dining out.

According to a press release, existing members of Zomato Gold will have access to food delivery privileges for no additional charges along with some FUP (Fair Usage Policy) revisions in their existing membership. They will be limited to two "unlocks" per day (one dining-out and one delivery).

Membership will also be limited to a single device per person. If any existing members are unsatisfied with the revisions, Zomato will offer refunds on a pro-rata basis.

Zomato Gold on delivery will offer the second-highest priced item on the order free, except for combos, MRP items and special dishes. It will only apply on minimum order values of Rs 300 with discounts capped to Rs 300 per order. New users will pay Rs 1,800 for an annual package that will give them access to dining out and delivery privileges.

The popular loyalty program is operational in 16 cities, and will expand to 25 more cities by next week. These are: Agra, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Mangalore, Mysore, Nashik, Patiala, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Surat, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

“Food delivery was in its early stages when we launched the Gold program in 2017. Over the last 18 months, with its order frequency, it has changed the contours of food consumption in India. It has become an everyday part of life and we felt it was time that we launched Gold on Delivery for users across India”, adds Mohit Gupta, CEO- Delivery, Zomato.