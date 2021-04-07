Zensar Q4 PAT may dip 3.7% QoQ to Rs 872.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Zensar Technologies | The company launched integrated Digital XDR as a service to counter new and emerging threats.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Zensar to report net profit at Rs 872.8 crore down 3.7% quarter-on-quarter (down 14.2% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 17 percent Q-o-Q (up 17.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 81.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 15.7 percent Q-o-Q (up 11 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 157.1 crore.

