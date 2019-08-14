Yes Bank raises Rs 1,930cr from QIP at Rs 83.55 per share

Yes Bank August 14 closed the qualified institutional placement (QIP) totalling Rs 1,930.4 crore at an issue price of Rs 83.55 per share (including a share premium of Rs 81.55 per share).

The issue price is at a discount of roughly 4.95 percent or around Rs 4.35 per share to the floor price of Rs 87.90 per share, the bank said in a release to the exchange.

The QIP is for the issuance of 231,055,018 equity shares aggregating 9.96 percent of the share capital of the bank, as on August 9, 2019, on a pre-Issue basis.