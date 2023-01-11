English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars at just 600 INR exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Yes Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 8.7% YoY to Rs. 289.6 cr: Emkay

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 10.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1.954.1 crore, according to Emkay.

    Broker Research
    January 11, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Yes Bank to report net profit at Rs. 289.6 crore up 8.7% year-on-year (up 89.5% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 10.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1.954.1 crore, according to Emkay.


    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 3.4% Y-o-Y (down 10.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 706.1 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Emkay_BFSI

    Broker Research
    Tags: #BFSI #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Result Poll #Yes Bank
    first published: Jan 11, 2023 06:15 pm