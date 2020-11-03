172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|yes-bank-in-talks-with-arcs-to-sell-npas-worth-over-rs-32000-crore-report-6058471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank in talks with ARCs to sell NPAs worth over Rs 32,000 crore: Report

The move comes after the private lender sold bonds held in DHFL to raise Rs 500 crore and reduce exposure to the troubled NBFC

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Troubled private sector lender Yes Bank is in discussions with several asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to sell off bad loans worth Rs 32,344 crore. It has appointed EY as an advisor for the bids, Business Standard reported.

Yes Bank has already made provisions for 76 percent of its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 24,476 crore and is looking at the sale to “regain its place” in India’s banking sector, the report noted.

Yes Bank and EY did not respond to queries, as per the report.

Close

The move comes after the private lender sold bonds held in Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) in the secondary market to raise Rs 500 crore and reduce exposure to the troubled non-banking financial company (NBFC). It is also looking to sell its mutual funds by 2020-end to raise more capital.

related news

Besides this, the bank is also in talks with strategic investors to set up its own ARC to house NPAs, the report added.

The “clean-up process” has been on since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the entire board of Yes Bank in March. Since then, the lender was brought under new management and successfully raised Rs 15,000 crore through IPO route and over Rs 5,500 crore through long-term refinancing borrowing.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #ARCs #banking #Business #NPAs #RBI #Yes Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.