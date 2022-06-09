Y Combinator, Sequoia Capital, others invest $2 million seed fund in workplace productivity app Aerotime

With the freshly raised fund, Aerotime has plans to grow and target mid to large-sized companies to optimise workplace productivity and reduce distractions.

Bengaluru-based Aerotime has raised $2 million in a seed round of funding from Nexus Venture Partners, Y Combinator, Sequoia Capital India, and SOMA Capital. Angel investors in the round included Akshay Kothari, Chief Operating Officer at Notion, Nir Eyal, bestselling author of Hooked and Indistractable, and Damien Coullon, Vice President of Product at LinkedIn.

Founded in 2021 by Piyush Narwani and Dhruv Goel, Aerotime is a calendar that claims to solve productivity losses due to fragmented meetings and distractions, without changing anything in the user’s workflow.

Narwani said, “Time is one of the most valuable assets we have, yet we waste it without realizing it. Prioritization and context switching are two of the biggest reasons for this.” He added, “Aerotime helps you be intentional about the time and automates many workflows to save time. Our vision is to help humans live life in a flow state.”

According to the startup, it uses more than 20 parameters to recommend suitable time slots for meetings like preferred focus times, past meeting schedules, and so on.

Sameer Brij Verma, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, said, "We, at Nexus, are super excited to partner with the Aerotime team to help build an industry-leading solution allowing people to radically streamline meetings, prioritise tasks."

Aerotime claims to also help kill distractions with focus music and a Slack integration that snoozes notifications once an employee updates their status informing colleagues that they are focusing.

The product is live across 70 teams from different companies and is now coming out of private beta, said Aerotime.