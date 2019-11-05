App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

XLRI Jamshedpur to host 10th edition of GNOSIS on November 9

The theme is “Indian Financial Sector: Changing Frontiers”. PS Jayakumar, the MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda will be the keynote speaker. Panel discussions include on ‘Future of Lending : Navigating systemic changes’ and ‘Investment Outlook in the wake of the slowdown’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The finance association at XLRI, Jamshedpur will host the 10th edition of their annual finance symposium, GNOSIS’19 on Saturday, November 9, at The St Regis, Mumbai.



Past speakers of GNOSIS include industry experts like Anshula Kant, MD and CFO of The World Bank Group, and Rajiv Lall, MD and CEO of IDFC Bank, among others.

Those interested can register at the following links:

For students:  https://imjo.in/Af22Ay

For corporate delegates: https://imjo.in/xarQUS

For any queries, contact:

Utsav Shah,

Email: B19045@astra.xlri.ac.in

Mobile number: +91-9004062506

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 05:53 pm

tags #Business #XLRI

