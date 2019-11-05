XLRI Jamshedpur to host 10th edition of GNOSIS on November 9

The finance association at XLRI, Jamshedpur will host the 10th edition of their annual finance symposium, GNOSIS’19 on Saturday, November 9, at The St Regis, Mumbai.

The theme is “Indian Financial Sector: Changing Frontiers”. PS Jayakumar, the MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda will be the keynote speaker. Panel discussions include on ‘Future of Lending : Navigating systemic changes’ and ‘Investment Outlook in the wake of the slowdown’.

Past speakers of GNOSIS include industry experts like Anshula Kant, MD and CFO of The World Bank Group, and Rajiv Lall, MD and CEO of IDFC Bank, among others.

Those interested can register at the following links:

For corporate delegates: https://imjo.in/xarQUS

For any queries, contact:

Utsav Shah,

Email: B19045@astra.xlri.ac.in