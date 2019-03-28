App
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro, IIT-Kharagpur partner for advanced research in 5G and AI

Research outcomes from this partnership will be leveraged by Wipro to develop solutions for its customers, across industry verticals, Wipro said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has partnered with IIT Kharagpur to collaborate on industry-focused applied research in the areas of 5G and artificial intelligence (AI).

Research outcomes from this partnership will be leveraged by Wipro to develop solutions for its customers, across industry verticals, Wipro said in a statement.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on the other hand will benefit from the commercialisation of the joint research insights and Wipro's industry expertise.

"Wipro and IIT Kharagpur will jointly take up applied research projects on industry challenges related to the design, planning and operations of 5G networks and cognitive information processing for the automation of these processes and 5G use cases," the statement said.

The two organisations will focus on AI research applicable in the healthcare, education and retail sectors as well as in domains such as climate change and cybersecurity.

In addition, subject matter experts from Wipro and IIT-Kharagpur will promote knowledge sharing through guest lectures, workshops and seminars on 5G and AI, it added.

"We hope to bring together the synergies of Wipro's rich industry technology expertise and understanding of domain-specific business challenges with IIT Kharagpur's distinguished research capabilities to co-innovate and develop next generation AI and 5G solutions that will benefit both our clients as well as the industry at large," Wipro Chief Technology Officer K R Sanjiv said.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #5G #Artificial Intelligence #IIT Kharagpur #Wipro

