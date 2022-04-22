English
    WHO strongly recommends Pfizer’s Paxlovid for patients with non-severe COVID-19

    Pfizer’s Paxlovid has been recommended over remdesivir and antiviral drug molnupiravir manufactured by Merck.

    Ayushman Kumar
    April 22, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

    The World Health Organization has “strongly recommended” Pfizer’s oral antiviral drug (a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets) for patients with non-severe COVID-19 who are at highest risk of hospitalisation.

    “Pfizer’s oral antiviral drug (a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets) is strongly recommended for patients with non-severe covid-19 who are at highest risk of hospitalisation, such as unvaccinated, older, or immunosuppressed patients, with lack of vaccination as an additional risk factor to consider,” WHO’s press statement said.

    Pfizer’s Paxlovid has been recommended over remdesivir and antiviral drug molnupiravir manufactured by Merck.

    “The experts explain that nirmatrelvir/ritonavir likely represents a superior choice for these patients because it may prevent more hospitalisations than the alternatives, has fewer potential harms than the antiviral drug molnupiravir, and is easier to administer than intravenous options such as remdesivir and antibody treatments,” the statement added.

    The recommendation is based on new data from two randomised controlled trials involving 3,100 patients.

    In India, 19 companies have entered into an agreement to manufacture Paxlovid in India, but there is no clarity on arrival of the anti-viral drug as both Pfizer and licensed companies are silent.

    WHO has also made a conditional recommendation to use the antiviral drug remdesivir for patients with non-severe COVID-19 at highest risk of hospitalisation.

     



    Ayushman Kumar Ayushman covers health and pharma for MoneyControl
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 09:03 am
