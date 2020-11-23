PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 04:19 PM IST

WhiteHat Jr files Rs 14 crore defamation suit against investor Aniruddha Malpani

Aniruddha Malpani tweeted that the Bjyu's-owned WhiteHat Jr has filed a lawsuit of Rs 14 crore against him.

WhiteHat Jr has filed another defamation suit, this time against investor Aniruddha Malpani for his tweets criticising the education technology startup.

Malpani tweeted that the Bjyu's-owned startup has filed a lawsuit of Rs 14 crore against him.

"WhiteHatJr has filed a law suit of Rs 14 crores against me as well, claiming my posts have caused them a loss of revenue!" Malpani tweeted.

WhiteHat Jr, which teaches children coding, on November 23 filed a Rs 20 crore lawsuit against Pradeep Poonia, an engineer, alleging defamation, disparagement, abuse, and breach of privacy.

The Delhi High Court granted ad-interim injunction to WhiteHat Jr founder Karan Bajaj, legal news website LiveLaw reported. The court also asked Poonia to take down the tweets criticising the company.

In the suit against Malpani, WhiteHat Jr cited several tweets by the investor in October and November.

WhiteHat Jr alleged that Malpani was critical of the company because he is an investor in rival platforms Bibox Labs, Multibhashi and ConceptOwl.
